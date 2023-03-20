Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $97.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 111.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.67.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $5,264,040. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

