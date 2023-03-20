Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $97.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 111.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $5,264,040. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Analyst Recommendations for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

