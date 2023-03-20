Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.50 ($5.91) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.15.

Aegon Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Aegon

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.1288 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

Further Reading

