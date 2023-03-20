Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,955,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 2,189,513 shares.The stock last traded at $4.25 and had previously closed at $4.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AEG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.50 ($5.91) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Aegon

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Aegon in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon

(Get Rating)

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

See Also

