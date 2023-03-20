AerCap (NYSE:AER) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.00.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AerCap will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

