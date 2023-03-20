AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus cut AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.86.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.69%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

