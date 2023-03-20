Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Akili Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of AKLI opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Akili has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Institutional Trading of Akili

Akili Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Social Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akili in the fourth quarter worth $13,298,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akili in the third quarter worth $26,011,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akili in the third quarter worth $13,056,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Akili in the third quarter worth $10,545,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akili in the third quarter worth $2,403,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

