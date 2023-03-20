Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.00.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $208.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

