Albertsons Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 42,047 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,501% compared to the average volume of 2,627 call options.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,615,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,731. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ACI. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.