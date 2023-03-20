Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at TD Securities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AQN. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of AQN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,849,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,625. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

