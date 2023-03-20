Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.61 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $7.96 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 65,188 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,486 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.