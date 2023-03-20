Allan Marshall Buys 4,334 Shares of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Stock

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) CEO Allan Marshall acquired 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $18,766.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,579,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,168,866.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Allan Marshall acquired 4,095 shares of Upexi stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $18,058.95.

Upexi Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPXI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. Upexi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%.

UPXI has been the topic of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Upexi in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Upexi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Further Reading

