Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALLE. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.78.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $103.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Allegion has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $123.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Allegion by 88.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

