Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Allot Communications from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Allot Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Allot Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.67.
Allot Communications Company Profile
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
