Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,502,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 7,281,163 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $22.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,062,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,811,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,526,000 after acquiring an additional 284,202 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.