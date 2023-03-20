Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 12,639 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 12,639 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $206,142.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,212.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,113 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $371,194.78.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $378,837.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,411. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $231.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 90,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

