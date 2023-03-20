Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 126,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 149,081 shares.The stock last traded at $13.40 and had previously closed at $12.65.

Alvarium Tiedemann Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alvarium Tiedemann

In related news, Director Peter Yu bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 336,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Yu bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 336,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bertrand P. Grabowski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $118,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 148,166 shares of company stock worth $1,409,127 over the last three months. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alvarium Tiedemann

