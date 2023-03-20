Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.72.
Amazon.com stock opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.35.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
