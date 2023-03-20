Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Ambev from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Ambev from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

About Ambev

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Ambev by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 78,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ambev by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Ambev by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 85,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ambev by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.