Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Ambev from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Ambev from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
