American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 3.4% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $157.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $194.35.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

