American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to an inline rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 123.95%.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $619,235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.