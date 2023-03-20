American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 2.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.34. The stock had a trading volume of 282,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,235. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.