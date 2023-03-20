Amp (AMP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.09 Million

Amp (AMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Amp has traded down 9% against the dollar. Amp has a total market capitalization of $145.55 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00352172 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,203.27 or 0.25597099 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Amp

Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken.

Amp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.

