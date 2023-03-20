AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Down 7%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 969,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,878,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMTD Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

