Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for C3.ai (AI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2023 – C3.ai was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2023 – C3.ai had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $13.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $24.00.

2/22/2023 – C3.ai was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/2/2023 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

AI stock remained flat at $21.62 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,815,240. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.40. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,417 shares of company stock valued at $843,272. 38.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

