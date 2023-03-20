Analysts Set Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target at $190.40

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DNB Markets downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Danske downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $22.81.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:EPOKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 17.65%. Analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

