Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Target Price at $166.57

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNV. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 145,458,494 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,471,000 after acquiring an additional 308,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after purchasing an additional 966,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,982 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE FNV opened at $143.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.46 and a 200-day moving average of $132.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

