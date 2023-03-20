Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Glencore (GLEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Glencore (LON: GLEN) recently:

3/20/2023 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 560 ($6.88) price target on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.06) price target on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.74) to GBX 620 ($7.61). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($7.86) to GBX 630 ($7.74). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 650 ($7.98) price target on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 625 ($7.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/16/2023 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($7.98) to GBX 640 ($7.86). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 625 ($7.67) to GBX 675 ($8.29). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 575 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/16/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 560 ($6.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/15/2023 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to an “add” rating.

2/15/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 700 ($8.60) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/15/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 540 ($6.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/13/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 650 ($7.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 560 ($6.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/8/2023 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 520 ($6.39) to GBX 540 ($6.63). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.37) price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 675 ($8.29) price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 575 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/1/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 520 ($6.39) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/1/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 650 ($7.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Glencore Price Performance

LON GLEN traded up GBX 16.70 ($0.21) on Monday, reaching GBX 449.35 ($5.52). The company had a trading volume of 36,046,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,874,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 401.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 518.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 514.65. Glencore plc has a 12 month low of GBX 395.40 ($4.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.18).

Glencore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Glencore’s payout ratio is 3,214.29%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.