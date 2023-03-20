AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.