AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
