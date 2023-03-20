Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 70.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.