Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

