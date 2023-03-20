Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $132.23 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.73.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 136,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,183,000 after acquiring an additional 109,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.