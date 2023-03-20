Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Trimmed by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 184.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aptiv by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,791 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,527 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after buying an additional 1,093,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.18. 117,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,697. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Further Reading

