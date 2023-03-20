Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

ARCH stock opened at $133.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.03. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.19 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $3.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,192.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,192.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $6,457,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources



Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

