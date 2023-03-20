Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $56.34 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Ark has a market cap of $56.34 million and $6.02 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005018 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003907 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,773,152 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.