ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

ARR opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.21. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 445.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 483.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

