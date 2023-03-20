Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $96.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

