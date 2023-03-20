Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARWR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,691 shares of company stock worth $3,864,750. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 256,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,835,000 after buying an additional 117,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

