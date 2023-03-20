Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 75.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

