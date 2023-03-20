Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of AINC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222. Ashford has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

