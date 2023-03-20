Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 8,956.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,817 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.34% of LPL Financial worth $58,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $195.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.20. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.47 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

