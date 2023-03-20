Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $59.80 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 152.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 539,649 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.68% of Comerica worth $59,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $43.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $97.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.