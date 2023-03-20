Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AGO. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assured Guaranty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.33.

NYSE AGO opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $67.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 57.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 260,507 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 545,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 202,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

