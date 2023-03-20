Astar (ASTR) Price Reaches $0.0683 on Top Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Astar has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Astar has a market cap of $106.09 million and $11.86 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Buying and Selling Astar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

