Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,393,000 after acquiring an additional 805,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,270,000 after buying an additional 496,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 422,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -676.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,450.00%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.