Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Atlanticus Stock Down 9.3 %

ATLC opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $316.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $499,993.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 53.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlanticus by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Atlanticus by 499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

