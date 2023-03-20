Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Stock Down 1.2 %

Avanos Medical stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 377,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 163,777 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 461,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 66,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.