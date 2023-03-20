Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 4.4% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 28,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,254,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,848,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 81,878 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $50.89. 30,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,285. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

