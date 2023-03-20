Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $166.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.52 and its 200 day moving average is $180.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $301,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 68.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 8.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

See Also

