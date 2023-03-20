AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,372,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,747,659 shares.The stock last traded at $7.44 and had previously closed at $7.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.64 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 32.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares in the company, valued at $161,813,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares in the company, valued at $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,979,292 shares in the company, valued at $161,813,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after buying an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after buying an additional 1,402,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth $50,028,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after buying an additional 1,641,693 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

