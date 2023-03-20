Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $25.72 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.6% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $25,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,256,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 596.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $154.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

